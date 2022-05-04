Russia has registered 5,093 new cases of COVID-19, which is the lowest number since early September 2020, as well as 1,398 hospitalizations and 129 deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said on Wednesday.

"As of May 4, Russia recorded 5,093 new cases of Covid-19, while 1,398 patients were hospitalized, down 3.0% from the previous day," the headquarters said.

The number of hospitalizations has grown in 38 constituent territories, has decreased in 42, and has remained unchanged in five, it said.

Another 129 people died from COVID-19 over the past day, as against 125 the day before.

The daily morbidity has declined by 373 cases from 5,466 reported on Tuesday. This is the smallest number of infections reported since September 8, 2020, when Russia recorded 5,099 new cases of COVID-19.

"Another 6,664 persons recovered over the past day, down 5.5% from May 3," the headquarters said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Russia has seen a total of 18,206,167 cases of COVID-19, including 376,421 deaths and 17,569,936 recoveries.



