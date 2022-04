Russia has detected 7,651 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 800 less than a day before, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 18,144,788, with 159 new deaths, the federal response centre said on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day is estimated at 8,855 people, a 15.7 percent decrease compared to the day prior​​, Sputnik news agency reported.