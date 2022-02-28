New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stayed well below the 1,000-mark on Monday with 653 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 persons have died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 745,027 and the virus-related fatalities to 8,998.



According to the ministry, a total of 1,081 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 723,549.



According to the ministry, among the active cases 601 of them were in critical condition.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).