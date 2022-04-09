Sharjah Airport has announced that it has extended timings of its Covid-19 PCR testing drive-through service for the holy month.

Samples will now be collected from 7AM to 1AM, seven days a week.

Residents can avail three kinds of services - Rapid testing, Fast testing and Normal testing. These will cost Dh60, Dh150 and Dh85 respectively.

The drive-through service is associated with the Sharjah Airport Medical Centre.

