DOHA - The Qatari Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) today reported 87 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, and recorded 153 recoveries from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in Qatar to 361,578.

In a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the MOPH said that 84 of the new confirmed cases are among community and 3 case among travelers.

The Ministry noted that 6,702,666 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination programme, adding that 8451 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the past 24 hours.