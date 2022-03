Qatar reported on Monday 153 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) quoted the Qatari Ministry of Public Health as saying that 118 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total recoveries to 358,377.

In a statement, the Ministry said that 148 of the new confirmed cases are among community and five cases among travellers.



WAM/Esraa Ismail/Lina ibrahim