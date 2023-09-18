PHOTO
Pfizer expects 24% vaccination rate in the United States for this fall with its COVID vaccines, chief financial officer David Denton said at a conference on Monday.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
