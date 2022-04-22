COVID-19 health-related requirements continue to put Gulf residents off flying, with nearly half of those surveyed (46 percent) saying the requirements have dissuaded them from air travel in 2022.

This compares with one third of Americans or 32 percent, 40 percent of Italians and 40 percent of British people, who said they will not fly because of the requirements in 2022, according to a Yougov survey.

Speaking ahead of Saudi Arabia’s Future Aviation Forum, which will take place in Riyadh next month, the country’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said: “There is a clear need for countries to work together to harmonise health requirements for passengers.

“For the global aviation sector to make a full and speedy recovery, it is essential that we improve clarity around current requirements and build confidence in the sector’s ability to handle future public health crises.”

The percentages of those who will fly this year has improved on last year, when 68 percent in the Gulf said they did not fly because of the requirements, compared with 46 percent in the USA, 61 percent in Italy and 65 percent in the UK.

Around a third of people in every country surveyed said the problem with the health requirements was lack of clarity.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

