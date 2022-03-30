Muscat: Numbers released by the Supreme Committee to combat Covid-19 show that only 10 per cent of citizens have opted to take the booster dose against the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said this on Wednesday in a press conference by the Supreme Committee on Wednesday.

He further said that 90 per cent of recent deaths due to Covid-19 in Oman were in patients who had not been vaccinated.

Dr. Al Saeedi pointed out that countries in Europe had made it mandatory for travellers to have received the booster dose, if their last vaccination against Covid-19 had taken place 6 months ago.

