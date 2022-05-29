Top North Korean officials discussed revising anti-epidemic restrictions on Sunday as they assessed the situation over the country's first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak was "improving", state media reported.

A politburo meeting guided by leader Kim Jong Un "made a positive evaluation of the pandemic situation being controlled and improved across the country and discussed the issues of continuously stabilising and improving the overall anti-epidemic situation," said KCNA news agency.

North Korea reported no new deaths among fever patients for a second consecutive day, and said 89,500 more people showed fever symptoms on Sunday.

That is down from nearly 400,000 about 11 days ago.

The isolated country has been fighting an unprecedented COVID wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown this month, fuelling concerns about lack of vaccines, medical supplies and food.

Efforts to strengthen anti-epidemic measures were being taken across North Korea, including collecting rain water, examining virus-resistant medicines and setting up quarantine places, KCNA said.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sandra Maler and William Mallard)



