Israel has discovered a previously unknown variant of Covid-19 – a combined variety of the Omicron sub-variants BA.1 and BA.2 – its Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Two such cases have been confirmed so far by the authorities. “This strain is not yet known in the world, and the verifications were discovered thanks to the PCR test performed at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel,” the Ministry said in a Tweet.

The infected showed “mild symptoms” including fever, headaches and muscle ailments.

Salman Zarka, the chief Covid-19 officer in the country, has dismissed the new variant as a matter of serious concern. “The phenomenon of combined variants is well known… At this point, we’re not concerned about (the new variant leading to) serious cases,” Zarka was quoted as saying by Times of Israel.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).