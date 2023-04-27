Some netizens are complaining about the renewed order for passengers on trains to wear face masks.

In particular, netizens posted comments on the Metro Rail Transit Line 3's Facebook page. The MRT-3 earlier declared it relaxed its policy of mandatory face mask use for passengers.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the MRT-3 management showed photos of passengers wearing face masks while in its trains.

The rail line said its security personnel used public address systems and approached passengers to remind them to keep their face masks on.

The MRT-3 also reminded passengers to avoid talking and answering phone calls, as well as playing loud sounds, while riding the train.

However, some netizens commented that the MRT-3's trains are crowded and passengers still talk to each other despite warnings to avoid conversations while inside the trains.

'Magkakadikit na nga mukha namin diyan kapag sumasakay. Kalokohan 'yang health protocol ninyo. Kahit mag-face mask pa mga tao diyan balewala rin kung sobrang siksikan (Our faces nearly touch when we ride. Your health protocol is ridiculous. Even if passengers wear face masks, it's useless since the trains are crowded),' a netizen wrote.

Another netizen commented that the MRT should limit the number of passengers per train and pull out passengers who keep talking while in the train.

