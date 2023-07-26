The seven-day COVID positivity rate in the National Capital Region decreased further to 3.3 percent, the OCTA Research group reported yesterday.

In a Twitter post, OCTA fellow Guido David said the COVID positivity rate in Metro Manila dropped from 4 percent on July 15 to 3.3 percent on July 22.

Meanwhile, Ilocos Norte's positivity rate increased to 21.4 percent from 17 percent.

OCTA said the provinces in Luzon with low positivity rates or less than 5 percent are Batangas (3.5 percent), Bulacan (3.8 percent), Cavite (3.2 percent), La Union (3.5 percent) and Quezon (3.7 percent).

David said Ilocos Norte posted the highest COVID positivity rate in Luzon at 21.4 percent.

