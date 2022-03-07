An urgent proposal to immediately stop announcing daily statistics of positive Covid-19 cases was presented last night.The proposal by five MPs, led by Ebrahim Al Nefaei, aims to put an end to public panic associated with the numbers as the country opens up.

“The numbers are just a source of worry and concern and have a psychological toll on everyone in the country and all others around us in the region,” said Mr Al Nefaei.“The moment the country opened up everything, it should have been the end of those distressful statistics,” he added.“The statistics were viable when the country was fighting a deadly virus, but now with a largely vaccinated community, they are useless.“We need to attract investors and not scare them off. Those statistics are planting doubt within them and it is the main reason behind them being hesitant.”

The Saudi government announced yesterday that it would stop announcing daily Covid-19 statistics with immediate effect.The proposal will be debated during Parliament’s session tomorrow.

