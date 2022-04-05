Following the improvement in the epidemiological situation in Kuwait and the decrease in the rate of clinical occupancy in wards and intensive care units, the Ministry of Health has updated the protocols for dealing with COVID-19 patients in hospitals and specialised centres, reports Al-Anba daily.

The updated protocol titled “return to normal” describes the measures required to be taken to deal with patients, particularly COVID-19 patients. It recommended integrating waiting areas within the emergency reception so that there are no longer designated places for COVID patients and others.

The protocol stated that swab tests will not be required for everyone, but only for those suspected of being infected. It revealed that, if a person is infected, there is no need to quarantine those in contact with him/her, and there is no need to carry out a swab test on them if they do not show symptoms.

