The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 335 new cases and no deaths for the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases registered in the Sultanate has now reached 385,153, including 4,249 deaths.

The total number of recoveries is 375,503 while the recovery rate is 97.5 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 31 patients were admitted to hospitals across the Sultanate of Oman, and the total number of inpatients is 191, including 42 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Observer Web Team