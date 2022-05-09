Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 33 new cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases registered in the Sultanate has now reached 389,306, including 4,259 deaths.

The total number of recoveries is 384,509 while the recovery rate is 98.8 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 2 patients were admitted to hospitals across the Sultanate of Oman, and the total number of inpatients is 11, including 3 in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

