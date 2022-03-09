Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 256 new cases and no deaths for the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases registered in the Sultanate has now reached 385,769, including 4,249 deaths.

The total number of recoveries is 376,585 while the recovery rate is 97.6 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 33 patients were admitted to hospitals across the Sultanate of Oman, and the total number of inpatients is 179, including 32 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Observer Web Team