Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 23 new cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases registered in the Sultanate has now reached 388,709, including 4,254 death.

The total number of recoveries is 383,749 while the recovery rate is 98.7 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 10 patients were admitted to hospitals across the Sultanate of Oman, and the total number of inpatients is 38, including 4 in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

