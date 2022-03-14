Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday reported 186 new cases and zero death in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases registered in the Sultanate has now reached 386,646, including 4,250 deaths.

The total number of recoveries is 379,563 while the recovery rate is 98.2 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 27 patients were admitted to hospitals across the Sultanate of Oman, and the total number of inpatients is 126, including 26 in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

