According to security sources, Kuwait has not yet canceled the decision to ban the travel between the Gulf countries through its ports using the national civil ID, a decision that has been applied since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis more than two years ago, reports Al-Rai daily.

They explained that the port sector has not approved travel using the national identification card, and only permits travel to Gulf countries using the passport.

Kuwait will not allow any Gulf citizen to enter or leave Kuwait without their official passport. This decision includes Kuwaitis as well.

After the Council of Ministers finally canceled the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was expected that a decision will be issued by the Ministry of Interior to return to the application of the previous decision, which allows movement between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council with a national identification card (or civil ID) via all land and air ports, in the next few days.

The Saudi media had reported that a decision was issued to suspend travel using the national identity of the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arabian Gulf States to travel to and from Saudi Arabia.

