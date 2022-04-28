The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Wednesday decided to revoke all anti-coronavirus vaccination and PCR testing restrictions on incoming travellers.

During an extraordinary meeting, the cabinet also decided that face-mask wearing at indoor and outdoor places would be optional, but symptomatic Covid-19 patients must wear masks, Deputy Prime Minister, Oil Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al-Fares said in a statement following the meeting. He added that all vaccinated and unvaccinated people would be given access to all public places regardless of their vaccination status, and PCR tests would be no longer mandatory at educational institutions and workplaces.

The cabinet has also cancelled quarantine restrictions on those who may have close contact with Covid-19 patients, but they have to put on face-masks for 14 days and get PCR tests within 14 days of the contact, he said.

Furthermore, the cabinet decided to oblige patients to be home-quarantined for five days and put on masks for five more days after the end of home-quarantine, the minister stressed, noting that unvaccinated fans would be allowed back into stadiums.

However, the cabinet urged worshippers to keep following health guidelines and precautions, mainly wearing masks and having their own mats. at all mosques and prayer places, he concluded.

