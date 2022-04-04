AMMAN — The 13th epidemiological week, spanning between March 26 and April 1, marked a drop of 45 per cent in the number of recorded coronavirus cases, adviser at the Prime Ministry for Health Affairs and the official in charge of the COVID-19 pandemic Adel Bilbeisi said on Sunday.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Bilbeisi said that the weekly number of deaths also recorded a decrease of 39 per cent.

The total number of PCR tests dropped by 6.6 per cent, he noted, adding that total number of hospitalised patients also dropped by 32 per cent.

In regard to the COVID test positive rate, it saw a drop of 42 per cent while the number of active cases also decreased by 43 per cent.

