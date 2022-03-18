Italy plans to end the coronavirus state of emergency on 31st March and abolish most restrictions, German news agency (dpa) quoted the government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi as saying on Thursday after a cabinet meeting.

From April onwards, a green pass, which residents can use to prove that they have tested negative for, been vaccinated against, or recovered from the coronavirus, will no longer be required in hotels, public transport, and shops.

Access restrictions for visitors to public events will also be abolished: Cinemas, theatres, sports stadiums, exhibitions and museums will be allowed to admit as many people as before the coronavirus crisis.

The obligation to prove vaccination or recovery in public indoor areas, such as restaurants, sports halls, cultural institutions or dance clubs, will remain until 1st May, when the green pass will be abolished completely.

Proof is already no longer required in outdoor areas.

The green pass will be required until 1st May to travel on planes and long-distance trains.

Quarantine regulations will be almost completely lifted: In future, only infected people will have to isolate; close contacts - whether vaccinated or not - will be allowed to leave their homes at any time. In schools, too, only infected children will have to stay at home.



