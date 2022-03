India reported 1,761 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

India continued to witness a declining trend with daily infections dropping below the 2,000 mark on Sunday.

According to ANI, total 3,196 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, increasing the cumulative tally to 42,465,122.

With 127 deaths recorded in the last 23 hours, the death toll of the country rose to 516,479.