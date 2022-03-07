Continuing with the declining trend of COVID-19 cases, India logged 4,362 new cases on Monday.

India had reported 5,476 new infections on Sunday, according to an Asian News International (ANI) report on Monday.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 54,118. It accounts for 0.13 percent of total cases, as per the government data.

In the last 24 hours, 9,620 people recovered from the infection taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,23,98,095. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 98.68 percent.

The death toll of the country is 5,15,102. Of these, 66 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, said the ANI report.