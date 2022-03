India reported 5,476 new COVID-19 cases and 158 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to ANI, the active COVID cases now stand at 59,442, taking the weekly positivity rate to 0.77 per cent and the daily positivity rate to 0.60 per cent.

The ministry said that the last 24 hours saw 9,754 recoveries from the virus.