India continues to witness a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country reported 3,116 new infections in the last 24 hours, 498 lesser than yesterday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to ANI, 5,559 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 42,437,072 since the onset of the pandemic in the country.

The ministry said that 47 patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the country rises to 515,850.



