India witnessed a slight increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 2,124 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, ANI quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 1,977 people recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 42,602,714.

As per the health ministry, the death toll has climbed to 524,507 with 77 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.