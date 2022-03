India's daily COVID-19 infections witnessed a dip since yesterday with 1,685 new cases being recorded on Friday.

ANI quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying that India's active caseload currently stands at 21,530, noting that 2,499 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries mounted to 42,478,087.

In the last 24 hours, 83 people succumbed to the virus, increasing the death toll to 516,755.