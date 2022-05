India reported 1,675 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ANI quoted the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying Tuesday.

"On Monday, India recorded 2,022 new COVID cases," added ANI.

A total of 1,635 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 42,600,737.

The country also reported 31 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 524,490.