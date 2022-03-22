India reported new COVID-19 cases below the 2000-mark for the third consecutive day as the daily positivity rate dipped further to 0.28 percent, ANI reported.

With 1,581 new cases in the last 24 hours, the cumulative caseload reached 43,010,971, ANI quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

As many as 2,741 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 42,470,515.

The death toll due to COVID climbed to 516,510 with 31 new fatalities.