India reported a dip in COVID-19 cases with 1,569 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, ANI quoted the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying Tuesday.

With the new cases, India's active cases stand at 16,400, which account for 0.04 percent of the total cases.

As many as 2,467 patients recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 42,584,710.