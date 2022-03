With 1,270 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, the active caseload in India has dipped to 15,859 on Monday, Asian News International (ANI) quoted the Union Health Ministry as saying.

The Ministry, in a press release, said that there has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates, too.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,567 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 42,483,829.