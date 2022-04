India on Sunday reported 1,096 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ANI quoted the Union Health Ministry as saying on Sunday.

"There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too," the Ministry said in a press release.

As many as 1,447 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 42,493,773.