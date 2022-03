India reported 4,194 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours; ANI quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying on Friday.

With a single-day rise of 4,194 infections and 227 fatalities, India's COVID-19 tally of cases has been pushed to 42,984,261 and the death toll to 515,714, the government data said.

The total recoveries have reached 42,426,328.