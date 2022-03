India logged 2,503 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ANI quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying on Monday.

The Ministry also informed that 27 fatalities in the last 24 hours have pushed the death toll to 515,877.

The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has moved up to 42,993,494.

As many as 4,377 recoveries were reported from this virus in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total tally of recoveries to 42,441,449 in the country.