India logged 2,897 COVID-19 new infections in the last 24 hours, ANI quoted the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 2,986 patients recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 42,566,935.

As many as 54 COVID-19 related deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.