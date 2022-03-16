The hospital admission rate of COVID-19-confirmed patients in Egypt decreased by 52% in the past two weeks compared to the first week of March, according to Acting Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

Abdel Ghaffar made his remarks during a weekly ministerial meeting on Tuesday to follow up on developments in the epidemiological situation nationwide to take the necessary measures.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Hossam Abdel Ghaffar stated that the minister was also briefed on the latest data regarding the percentages of patients’ visits to hospitals and the occupancy rates for the internal family and the beds of intermediate and intensive care units in February and the first two weeks of March, noting that the percentages have continued to decline significantly.

The minister stressed the continuation of the periodic supervision of isolation, fever, and chest hospitals through the monitoring and follow-up committees to ensure the availability of manpower, provide the best medical service to patients, and ensure compliance with the application of the treatment protocol.

The spokesperson also pointed out that the minister was briefed on the availability of drugs and medical supplies in hospitals and health facilities, stressing that sufficient stocks of drugs, supplies, and medical oxygen are available.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

