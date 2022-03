Hong Kong reported 14,149 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 246 new deaths, lower than the 16,597 new cases reported a day earlier, as the city struggles to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 that has swept through elderly care homes in the city.

