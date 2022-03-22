The government is to amend some defence orders with the aim of easing restrictions on individuals and facilities as Ramadan approaches, Minister of State for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul announced on Monday.

Shboul, who is also the government spokesperson, said that these amendments follow recommendations from the National Epidemiological Committee during its meeting held on Sunday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister said that the amendments include removing physical distancing at mosques and churches with adherence to wearing masks, cancelling mandatory mask wearing in open places with commitment to present the Sanad app with a green tick, while ensuring masks are worn during gatherings in closed areas.

The amendments also include cancelling the capacity limit of gatherings in open and closed areas, including wedding halls and restaurants, and cancelling the seat capacity limit per table at restaurants, in addition to allowing the organisation of Ramadan tents and iftar banquets during the holy month, he added.

Shboul also announced the launch of a campaign called “Ramadaniat” (Ramadan events) under the supervision and participation of the ministries of youth, tourism, culture, social development and interior, which includes holding sport, cultural, tourist and social events during Ramadan across the Kingdom.

The campaign aims at resuming Ramadan celebrations in the society and spread joy and happiness among the youth, children, and families, especially that these events have not been held over the past two years due to the restriction procedures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

