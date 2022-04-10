PHOTO
Germany reported 55,471 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute.
This takes the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 22,647,197 and total reported deaths to 131,715.
