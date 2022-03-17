Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has provided Covid-19 vaccines for free to both citizens and residents at a number of private and government health institutions in the Sultanate of Oman.

MOH reported that the Ministry announces the free administration of Covid - 19 vaccines ( BioNTech, Pfizer, Oxford and AstraZeneca) in the following government and private health institutions :

1. Badr Al Samaa Hospitals ( all branches)

2. Bombay Medical & Diagnostic Centre - Ruwi

3. Medical care Centre - Seeb Souq

4. Sagar Polyclinic - Al Khwair.

5. Al Muzn Oasis Medical Centre - South Azaiba.

The Ministry urges all citizens and residents to take the booster dose of vaccine in order to maintain the stability of the epidemiological status, preventing the incidence of Covid-19, as well as strengthen immunity among the community members.

The booster dose is considered one of the conditions and requirements imposed by several countries for travellers.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

