Acting Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar asserted on Tuesday that the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus in Egypt has remarkably low rates of infection.

He called upon citizens not to neglect receiving the booster shots of the coronavirus vaccines in order to preserve their public health and to reduce infection rates.

The minister also pointed out the possibility of citizens above the age of 18 obtaining a booster dose of coronavirus vaccines after six months of their last inoculation.

Meanwhile, Abdel Ghaffar was briefed on the unified strategy for health care services in Egypt in light of the ministry’s health map, which accounts for the demographic, social, and economic status of all citizens and aims to sustainably improve the health system.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar — Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population — indicated that the future plan depends on evaluating the current situation of health facilities and their infrastructure, human resources, and health services provided to citizens.

Last week, the health ministry said that the average of daily new coronavirus cases stood at 400 cases.

Furthermore, the total number of vaccinated people hit 32,997,251, while occupancy rates for internal beds in hospitals hosting coronavirus cases and other patients have reached 29%, and the occupancy rates at intensive care units have reached 49%.

