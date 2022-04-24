The Ministry of Health and Population announced on Saturday in its weekly update on the coronavirus pandemic that it recorded an average of 89 infections and six deaths per day across the country over the past week.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar added in a statement that the average daily number of people recovering from the coronavirus last week reached 100, bringing the total number of people recovering from the virus so far to 444,703.

He also said that 34,073,986 people living in Egypt have been fully vaccinated.

The ministry confirmed on 12 March the end of the peak of the fifth wave after the decline and stability of daily infections, noting that vaccines played a major role in the decline in infections and their severity.

Earlier last month, the Cabinet announced that it would be easing its coronavirus restrictions for mosques during the holy month of Ramadan. It also lifted a two-year-ban on Ramadan charity banquets (‘Mawaid Al-Rahman’), where poor people gather in streets to have a meal for free on long tables.

Furthermore, the ministry renewed its calls for all citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible to expedite the return of a pre-pandemic life.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

