Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced on Saturday, that the average number of daily infections with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached 8 cases daily, during the past week.

The statistics came as part of the necessary surveillance, investigation and examination procedures conducted by the ministry in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Additionally, the ministry said that the average daily death rate amounted to 4 cases.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, stated that the average daily number of people recovering from the Coronavirus reached 20 cases.

Recovered cases were dismissed from hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care and completing their recovery according to the guidelines of the WHO, bringing the total number of people recovering from the Coronavirus so far 445,282 recoveries.

He stressed that, according to the recommendations of the World Health Organization issued on May 27, 2020, the disappearance of symptoms for a period of 10 days from infection is an indicator of the patient’s recovery from the Coronavirus.

Moreover, the number of people who have received vaccines against the Coronavirus has reached 34.5 million.

The ministry calls on citizens to register on the ministry’s website: https://egcovac.mohp.gov.eg/#/ to receive vaccines.

