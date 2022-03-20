Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced on Saturday that the average number of daily coronavirus infections reached 788 cases over the past week, according to the surveillance, investigation, and examination procedures conducted by the ministry.

The ministry stressed that all its procedures are conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO), pointing out that the average daily death toll is 12.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar — the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population — added that the average daily number of recoveries is 766.

According to Abdel Ghaffar, this brings the total number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus so far to 430,198.

Meanwhile, the number of people that have received a coronavirus vaccine has reached 31 million, of whom 551,587 have been fully vaccinated.

