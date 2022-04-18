Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced on Saturday that the average number of daily coronavirus infections in the country over the past week reached 124 cases.

The ministry said that the estimations came as part of the necessary surveillance, investigation, and examination procedures conducted by the ministry according to the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO), pointing out that the country recorded six coronavirus deaths per day on average.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar — Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population — stated that the average daily number of recoveries reached 260 after receiving the necessary medical care according to the guidelines of the WHO, bringing the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to 444,002.

He also stressed that according to the recommendations of the WHO that were issued on 27 May 2020, the disappearance of symptoms for a period of 10 days is an indicator of the patient’s recovery from the coronavirus.

According to the health ministry, more than 33m people have been fully vaccinated since the start of the country’s vaccination drive in January 2021.

