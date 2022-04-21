DUBAI - The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in partnership with Discovery, today announced the launch of a two-part documentary COVID-19: Dubai, chronicling Dubai’s journey in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The documentary, featuring two 45-minute episodes, highlights the emirate’s robust response to the pandemic and its effective health measures, which ultimately enabled the city to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its impact on the community.

The documentary features conversations with the emirate’s pioneering leadership and heroes from the frontline who went above and beyond their call of duty to protect the health and safety of the community. It also follows home-schooled children and their parents and shares the highs and lows of the business community, as Dubai navigates its way through an unprecedented crisis demonstrating how, against the odds, adversity became a catalyst for its ever-progressive society.

The documentary takes an intimate look at the human stories from a diverse selection of Dubai residents, as they adjust to the ‘new normal’ and face their challenges charged with innovation and inspiration.

Mona Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Discovery to share Dubai’s remarkable journey and proactive approach in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. From the very onset of the pandemic, Dubai set an example for the world in responding swiftly and effectively to protect lives and livelihoods, and limiting COVID-19’s impact on the society and economy. Through each episode, the documentary depicts the resilience of the emirate and its community, and showcases how each and every member of society has been part of the story of Dubai’s success in overcoming the crisis."

Lee Hobbs, Senior Vice President of Pay TV, Global Brands and discovery+ for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Warner Bros. Discovery, said, "The world’s battle against COVID-19 has been relentless, with efforts continuously evolving as time goes on. Dubai has been unique in its approach, facing the pandemic head-on and being amongst the first in the world to undergo an extensive vaccination programme. The documentary celebrates the heroes of the pandemic, from those on the frontline, to the family heroes who took on homeschooling and caring for others."

Filmed and produced in Dubai, the new documentary will air exclusively on Discovery, on 7th May and 14th May 2022 at 22:00 UAE time and from mid-May on discovery+, in a branded environment on Jawwy TV and STARZPLAY.

Viewers can also follow the action on Discovery’s Facebook @DiscoveryChannelArabia.