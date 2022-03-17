MyHealthTeam - creator of the largest and fastest-growing social networks for people facing chronic health conditions - announced its partnership with Discovery Health, to launch myCOVIDteam - an online patient community for people facing acute or long-haul symptoms of Covid-19, also known as long Covid.

MyHealthTeam’s patient communities are patient-led, online groups where patients, caregivers, doctors, researchers, and others come together with a focus on a particular disease. They share stories, offer support and information, and even develop solutions where needed.



“Covid-19 will have a wide-ranging impact on individuals and communities around the world for years to come,” said Eric Peacock, co-founder and CEO of MyHealthTeam.



“The myCOVIDteam network is key to empowering community members on multiple levels in this regard. Visitors to myCOVIDteam have access to medically reviewed information and trusted resources to help them to talk with their doctors more effectively and better manage their recovery.”



myCOVIDteam provides community members with access to:

* Foundational information about Covid-19 - risk factors, symptoms, treatment options and more.

* Interviews with medical experts addressing various aspects of Covid-19 - including conversations with renowned specialists in cardiology, nephrology, pulmonology, neurology, and psychology

* Guidance for navigating daily life with the disease - including addressing physical, mental, social, and practical impacts

* Research insights and new information- including accessible summaries of studies from around the world that explain what people can expect and what they can do when facing Covid-19 and its long-term effects

* Member stories from the myCOVIDteam community - through which real people have a chance to share their personal experiences, providing validation and support to others within the community.



A health-economic challenge



“Long Covid is an emerging illness causing distress for a surprisingly high percentage of previously healthy individuals, following a Covid-19 infection,” said Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health. “Our data demonstrates an unequivocal increase in healthcare burden in a cohort of previously Covid-positive members who are living with ongoing symptoms. This poses significant individual concern and discomfort, population health risk and a health economic challenge.”



“Throughout the pandemic we have supported members of schemes administered by Discovery Health with up-to-date and factual clinical information regarding Covid-19. We believe our partnership with MyHealthTeam to launch myCOVIDteam is an extension of this very important work. We consider it critical to facilitate interaction between affected patients through secure communities which encourage information sharing, learning and support.”



“A strong, medically-sound, social network is key in helping people navigate the challenges of Long Covid, feel supported, less isolated, and truly informed about a disease which the world’s scientific community continues to learn about. We believe that myCOVIDteam will provide much needed empathy and practical know-how to people facing both acute and long-haul Covid-19 symptoms.”



An initiative open to people around the globe



People in 13 countries – United States of America, South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and Finland - can now connect with others facing the challenges of Covid-19 illness at www.mycovidteam.com. Once signed up (at no cost), members can share their first-hand experience of the disease and connect with others facing similar symptoms or challenges in a secure, private environment.



In addition to collaborating on the launch of myCOVIDteam, the partnership of MyHealthTeam and Discovery Health includes integration of Discovery Health as the exclusive sponsor of MyHeartDiseaseTeam and DiabetesTeam in South Africa, for a period of two years.



Discovery Health will soon open access of these online patient communities to its members, helping them take a proactive approach to managing their health while living with these common chronic conditions.

